Lady Blasts Fruit Sellers For Washing Their Goods With Dirty Water (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

A video trending online captures the moment a lady confronted some fruit and vegetable sellers for allegedly washing their fruits with gutter water.

A fruit seller washing fruit using gutter water
A fruit seller washing fruit using gutter water

In the video, the lady told her chauffeur to drive towards the direction of the fruit sellers and when they got there, one of the fruit sellers could be seen bent over the gutter.

On a seeing the lady holding her camera, the fruit seller immediately moves away from the gutter.

The enraged lady began to hurl insults on the fruit seller.

Sharing the video to Twitter, she warned:

“Good Morning, anyone stay in Agungi area – pls desist buying fruits from the mallams.”

Watch the video below:

