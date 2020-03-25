Trending

Lady Opens Up On Alleged Abuse In The Hands Of Her Father (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

A Nigerian lady, identified as Praise Mariya has taken to social media to recount how her father molested her.

Praise Mariya
Praise Mariya

 

According to praise, her father,  Bishop Jude Nkemdilim chukwumaife allegedly bear her up after she refused to allow him to touch her.

The young lady also tagged her mom as a witch and she accused her parents of always fighting, leaving her to fend for herself and siblings.

A web user had attacked the girl for being ‘misbehaving’ and popular singer, Rugged Man came to her rescue.

See the full post and exchange below:

The exchange between Rugged man and a web user
The exchange between Rugged man and a web user

The exchange between Rugged man and a web user
The exchange between Rugged man and a web user

