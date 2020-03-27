Lady Recounts How She Revealed Her Sexuality In A Saloon

A Nigerian lady, @ojochideobd took to microblogging platform, Twitter to recount an experience she had while making her hair in a saloon.

The lady said she revealed her sexuality in the public place and it had an effect on everyone there.

@ojochideobd tweeted;

“so the lady making my hair almost hit my neck by mistake and so I said you will provide your sister for me to marry if anything happens to my neck. The madam asked why I said “sister” instead of “brother” and I said I like girls- believe me when I say there was a minute silence.

