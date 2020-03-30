LifestyleHealth and Food

Lagos Discharges Five Coronavirus Patients

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Lagos State Government has discharged five coronavirus patients at Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba Mainland Hospital.

This is coming days after the Commissioner for Health in Lagos, Professor Akin Abayomi revealed that 6 patients were about to be discharged.

Also, Read COVID-19: NCDC Tracing Over 6000 People That Have Had Contact With 111 Infected Patients

This brings the total number of discharged patients who had the virus to eight.

According to reports, the patients, who had been quarantined at the isolation center for weeks, looked stable and unruffled.

With this latest development, Nigeria now has 102 patients still undergoing treatment for Coronavirus.

