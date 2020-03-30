Lagos Discharges Five Coronavirus Patients

The Lagos State Government has discharged five coronavirus patients at Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba Mainland Hospital.

This is coming days after the Commissioner for Health in Lagos, Professor Akin Abayomi revealed that 6 patients were about to be discharged.

This brings the total number of discharged patients who had the virus to eight.

According to reports, the patients, who had been quarantined at the isolation center for weeks, looked stable and unruffled.

With this latest development, Nigeria now has 102 patients still undergoing treatment for Coronavirus.