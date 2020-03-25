LifestyleHealth and Food

Lagos Disinfects Bustops, International Airport, Motorparks (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

NASU Threatens To Embark On Strike

The Non-academic Staff of Federal Universities, Inter-university Centres, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education (NASU) has threatened to embark on...
Read more
World newsValerie Oke - 0

Italian Nurse Commits Suicide After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

An Italian nurse, Daniela Trezzi, has killed herself after testing positive for coronavirus, according to report.The 34-year-old health worker...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Aso Rock On A Partial Lockdown – Adesina

Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari's special adviser on media and publicity, says the presidential villa in Abuja is on...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Atiku Donates N50m For Coronavirus Relief Package For Nigerians

Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, has donated N50 million as relief fund to support the fight against coronavirus.Atiku made the...
Read more
News FeedVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Kaduna Bans Motorcycle, Tricycle Operation

Hadiza Balarabe, Deputy Governor of Kaduna State says the State Government has banned the operations of motorcycles and tricycles...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

The Lagos State government has begun the disinfecting of major bus stops as well as the international airport in the state to curb the spread of coronavirus.

 

The exercise ongoing at the Stadium Bus stop, Surulere.
The exercise ongoing at the Stadium Bus stop, Surulere

A video going viral shows some men clad in face masks and gloves disinfecting the Immigration Portals, the primary and secondary screening areas, quarantine stand, Nigeria Custom Service among others.

Another video shows the exercise taking place at Stadium bus stop, Surulere.

This comes a day after supplies donated Jack ma arrived the country.

Read Also: Governor Yahaya Bello Speaks On Coronavirus Test Results

Watch the video below:

Previous articleCoronavirus: Kaduna Bans Motorcycle, Tricycle Operation
Next articleAtiku Donates N50m For Coronavirus Relief Package For Nigerians
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Suspected Coronavirus Case In Borno Tests Negative: UMTH

Health and Food Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The management of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) has announced that the suspected Coronavirus case isolated at the hospital tested negative to...
Read more

Coronovirus: You May Still Test Positive Days After Testing Negative – Twitter Doctor

Health and Food Temitope Alabi - 0
A Nigerian doctor, Debola Olayinka, has shared a new tip about the coronavirus currently ravaging the world.According to the doctor, a negative test result...
Read more

Coronavirus: Chloroquine Not Approved For Prevention, Treatment – NCDC

Health and Food Temitope Alabi - 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued a statement advising Nigerians against the use of chloroquine and its derivatives for the management...
Read more

Osinbajo’s Coronavirus Test Revealed

Health and Food Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria, has tested negative for coronavirus after he went into self-isolation for the reason that he could have physically...
Read more
- Advertisement -