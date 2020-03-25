Lagos Disinfects Bustops, International Airport, Motorparks (Video)

The Lagos State government has begun the disinfecting of major bus stops as well as the international airport in the state to curb the spread of coronavirus.

A video going viral shows some men clad in face masks and gloves disinfecting the Immigration Portals, the primary and secondary screening areas, quarantine stand, Nigeria Custom Service among others.

Another video shows the exercise taking place at Stadium bus stop, Surulere.

This comes a day after supplies donated Jack ma arrived the country.

