Lagos Hospitals Flooded With Chloroquine-overdose Patients

Gboyega Akosile, chief press secretary to the governor says some hospitals in Lagos state have started receiving patients suffering from chloroquine poisoning.

Akosile who quoted Oreoluwa Finnih, senior special assistant to the governor on health, urged people to stay away from excessive consumption of chloroquine as a measure to fight coronavirus.

Following a statement by US President, Donald Trump saying chloroquine, oral artemisinin-based monotherapy (oAMTs) has been approved for the treatment of covid-19, many Nigerians rushed to purchase the drug in excess.

Issuing the warning via a tweet on Friday, Akosile said: “Hospitals now receiving patients suffering from Chloroquine Poisoning, says Gov @jidesanwoolu’s SSA on Health, Dr @Oreoluwa_Finnih. She urged people against massive consumption of Chloroquine as a measure to fight #Coronavirus.”