Lagosians Bemoan Lack Of Essential Commodities At Emergency Market

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The Lagos state government has kick-started the operation of emergency markets across the state as a palliative means, following the shut down of major markets across the state over coronavirus pandemic.

Prospective buyers at one of the centers in Iju station primary school area of Ishaga expressed their displeasure over the unavailability of essential commodities such as rice, beans, garri, amongst others.

Items mainly on display were milk, beverages, drinks and live animals.

Read Also: COVID-19: Lagos Govt Sets Up Emergency Market, Sells At Subsidized Rates

Although security operatives were on ground for crowd control, items such as nose mask, hand gloves were not made available to residents.

Only two sanitizing points were created with just water and no soap.

