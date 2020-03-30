Metro News

LASTMA CEO, AIG Chris Olakpe Is Dead

By Olayemi Oladotun

According to reports, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Chris Olakpe, is dead.

LASTMA
LASTMA

According to reports, the retired Assistant Inspector General of Police died on Sunday.

Also Read: Police Apprehend LASTMA Officer For Beating Bus Conductor Into Coma (Video)

Olakpe was said to have been active and showed no signs of illness.

He was appointed by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in November 2015.

He served as Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa and Plateau States as well as Commissioner of Police of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, Lagos.

Olakpe was once Force Public Relations Officer and was promoted to the rank of AIG in 2014.

