Lawmaker Dies From Coronavirus In Burkina Faso

A top lawmaker has reportedly died form Coronavirus in Burkina Faso

The deceased, a 62-year-old Ms. Rose Marie Compaore, who was the first vice president of the parliament reportedly died on Tuesday night from coronavirus.

She was also suffering from diabetes.

“This tragic event calls us all to recognise the scale and seriousness of the problem which confronts us all,” said Martial Ouedraogo, Burkina Faso’s COVID-19 response coordinator.

“This is a very contagious illness that is potentially fatal and that for now has no treatment aside from prevention,” he stressed.

According to local reports, Burkina Faso has 27 coronavirus cases officially in its two cities, Ouagadougou and Bobo Dioulasso. 231 contacts are being monitored