General NewsWorld news

Lawmaker Dies From Coronavirus In Burkina Faso

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Lawmaker Dies From Coronavirus In Burkina Faso

A top lawmaker has reportedly died form Coronavirus in Burkina FasoThe deceased, a 62-year-old Ms. Rose Marie Compaore, who...
Read more
PoliticsValerie Oke - 0

No Senator Can Match Former Governor’s Financial Strength In Politics: Fayose

Peter Ayodele Fayose, the immediate former governor of Ekiti state has bragged that no senator irrespective of how long...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

FG Cancels Visas Issued To Travelers From 13 Countries

The federal government has announced the cancellation of visas issued to travelers from the 13 countries it imposed a...
Read more
EducationVerity Awala - 0

North-West Governors Shut Schools For 30 Days Over Coronavirus

Northwest Governors have taken the decision to shut down schools for 30 days because of the outbreak of coronavirus.As...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Lagos Bans Religious Gathering Of Over 50 Worshippers

The Lagos state government, in agreement with religious leaders, has banned all religious congregational service involving over 50 worshippers.This...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Rose Marie Compaore,
Rose Marie Compaore,

A top lawmaker has reportedly died form Coronavirus in Burkina Faso

The deceased, a 62-year-old Ms. Rose Marie Compaore, who was the first vice president of the parliament reportedly died on Tuesday night from coronavirus.

She was also suffering from diabetes.

Read Also: Cheating Husband Gets Coronavirus While On Vacation With Sidechic In Italy

Reacting to her demise, Martial Ouedraogo, Burkina Faso’s COVID-19 response coordinator said: ‘This is a very contagious illness that is potentially fatal and that for now has no treatment aside from prevention.

“This tragic event calls us all to recognise the scale and seriousness of the problem which confronts us all,” said Martial Ouedraogo, Burkina Faso’s COVID-19 response coordinator.

“This is a very contagious illness that is potentially fatal and that for now has no treatment aside from prevention,” he stressed.

According to local reports, Burkina Faso has 27 coronavirus cases officially in its two cities, Ouagadougou and Bobo Dioulasso. 231 contacts are being monitored

Previous articleNo Senator Can Match Former Governor’s Financial Strength In Politics: Fayose
Next articleCoornavirus: Comedian I Go Dye Postpones Comedy Show
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Cheating Husband Gets Coronavirus While On Vacation With Sidechic In Italy

World news Amaka Odozi - 0
A cheating husband has reportedly caught the deadly coronavirus while he was on vacation with his sidechic in Italy without the knowledge of his...
Read more

Coronavirus: Chad Shuts Airports, Borders — Despite Record Of No Cases

World news Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The government of Chad has announced its decision to close its airports to all flights for two weeks over fears of Coronavirus entering into...
Read more

Kenya Records Fourth Case Of Coronavirus

World news Olayemi Oladotun - 0
On Tuesday, Kenya's Ministry of Health confirmed its fourth case of the novel Coronavirus.In a televised address on Tuesday, Health Minister, Mutahi Kagwe, said...
Read more

Ugandan Man Arrested For Setting Three Churches On Fire

World news Amaka Odozi - 0
A 21-year-old man was arrested for setting ablaze three churches in Kasokoso Kira Municipality in Wakiso District, Uganda on Monday.According to a police...
Read more
- Advertisement -