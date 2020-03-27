Lead Or Leave: Reno Omokri Challenges President Buhari

Reno Omokri has taken to his Twitter handle to call out President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians on his health status.

Since the report that the President and his chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who tested positive for Coronavirus had been flown out for treatment, Reno has continued to call on the President to address the nation.

In a new post on Twitter, the popular critic expressed that if the President can’t talk, he should use sign language to address Nigerians.

See his tweet below: