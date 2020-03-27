Trending

Lead Or Leave: Reno Omokri Challenges President Buhari

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Reps Denies Distributing Cars To Members

The National Assembly has reacted to reports stating that its members were gifted a brand new Toyota 2020 model...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

UK Health Secretary Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The United Kingdom Health Secretary, Matt Hancock has tested positive for coronavirus.This is coming just few hours after Prime...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Sanwo-Olu Thanks Buhari For N1billion Grant

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving a 1 billion Naira...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Buhari Salutes Atiku, Others For Contributions To Fight Against Coronavirus

President Muhammadu Buhari has released a statement commending his rival and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 1

Former Super Eagles International, Taye Taiwo Loses Father

Former Super Eagles and AC Milan defender, Taye Taiwo has confirmed the passing of his father, Pa Salisu Taiwo.Taiwo...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Reno Omokri has taken to his Twitter handle to call out President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians on his health status.

Since the report that the President and his chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who tested positive for Coronavirus had been flown out for treatment, Reno has continued to call on the President to address the nation.

Also Read: It Is Morally Reprehensible To Wish Buhari Or Anybody Dead: Omokri

In a new post on Twitter, the popular critic expressed that if the President can’t talk, he should use sign language to address Nigerians.

See his tweet below:

Previous articleCoronavirus Can Be Sexually Transmitted, Says Health Minister
Next articleEbuka Obi-Uchendu Reveals He Is Yet To Forgive Banky W After 10 Years (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Daddy Freeze Reacts As Otedola Donates N1bn For Fight Against Coronavirus

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Controversial on-air-personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the news that Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola has pledged a cash donation of N1 billion towards the...
Read more

COVID-19: Shehu Sani Urges Immigration Service To Intensify Efforts In Contact Tracing

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has called on the Nigerian Immigration Service to intensify its efforts in the tracing of people who just returned...
Read more

It Is Morally Reprehensible To Wish Buhari Or Anybody Dead: Omokri

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator and a strong critic of President Muhammadu Buhari has shared that it is morally reprehensible to wish...
Read more

Presidency Releases New Photo Of Buhari ‘At Work’ Amid Rumours Of His Health Status

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Following the rumours making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari is unwell and might have left the country, the presidency has released a new...
Read more
- Advertisement -