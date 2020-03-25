Libya Confirms First Coronavirus Case

On Wednesday morning, Libya became the latest African country to record its first case of the deadly Coronavirus rampaging the world.

The index in Libya is a 73-year-old man, who crossed into the country from neighboring Tunisia on March 5.

The patient had recently traveled to Saudi Arabia. According to the National Center for Disease Control, the patient who is a Libyan is receiving medical treatment for his fever and cough in isolation at a Tripoli hospital.

Now, the virus is almost in two-third of the countries in Africa.