Lionel Messi Tops Highest Paid Football Players In 2020

Barcelona forward and captain, Lionel Messi has been named the highest-paid player in 2020.
According to a study by France Football magazine, Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi is the highest earner with €131million, and Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, follows him.
Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar rounds up the top three on the list of highest-earning players.
Below is the list of top ten highest-earning in football:
1. Lionel Messi – €131million
2. Cristiano Ronaldo – €118million
3. Neymar – €95million
4. Gareth Bale – €38million
5. Antoine Griezmann – €38million
6. Eden Hazard – €38million
7. Andres Iniesta – €34million
8. Raheem Sterling – €33million
9. Robert Lewandowski – €29million
10. Kylian Mbappe – €27million