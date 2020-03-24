Lionel Messi Tops Highest Paid Football Players In 2020

Barcelona forward and captain, Lionel Messi has been named the highest-paid player in 2020.

According to a study by France Football magazine, Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi is the highest earner with €131million, and Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, follows him.

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar rounds up the top three on the list of highest-earning players.

Below is the list of top ten highest-earning in football:

1. Lionel Messi – €131million

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – €118million

3. Neymar – €95million

4. Gareth Bale – €38million

5. Antoine Griezmann – €38million

6. Eden Hazard – €38million

7. Andres Iniesta – €34million

8. Raheem Sterling – €33million

9. Robert Lewandowski – €29million

10. Kylian Mbappe – €27million