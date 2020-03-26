Entertainment

Lots Of People Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously – Simi

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

 

Simi
Simi

Nigerian singe,r Simi has again spoken on the spread of COVID 19 in Nigeria.

According to Simi, so many people are not taking the pandemic seriously and social media makes it look like they are.

Responding to a fan who claimed people are taking the pandemic seriously, Simi tweeted;

Read Also: Singer Simi Speaks On Spread Of Coronavirus

There’s a loooooot of people not taking it seriously. Social media is making it seem like many people get it. But there are tons of people not on here. There are so many people still doing what they want, acting like they’re on holiday. Even educated people. aIt’s terrifying”

