‘Make Peace With God, Stop Panicking’ – Uche Elendu Speaks On Coronavirus Scare

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has advised her her fans and followers on Instagram to make peace with God and remain calm in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

The single mother of two took to the photo-sharing app to share a cryptic image with the caption;

”This is unexplainable but if youve suffered for something thats absolutely no fault of yours, then you can relate. We blamed HIV on sexual misconduct, kidney issues .. that one don use cigar kill himself, cancer, haa that one too dey chop processed foods, Now corona virus… that one dey shake hands?? 😳😳Guys lets wake up to reality, the signs r there, we all need to make peace with God and be positive instead of creating panic. Wash your hands thoroughly Use hand sanitizers..Stay hydrated. Observe social distance..Dont shake hands or hugs. PRAY PRAY PRAY PRAY. May the good lord see us through this🙏 .”

