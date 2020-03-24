Makinde Bans Public Gatherings Of More Than 30 Persons In Oyo

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has announced the ban on social gatherings including religious services, weddings, parties, and burial ceremonies over the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Governor announced this on Monday night in a statewide broadcast on the state owned Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS).

The Governor pointed out that any social gatherings should be limited to 30 persons or less.

He also directed nightclubs to remain closed. He said the new measures will be reviewed in two weeks.