Malawi pay Mozambique $2,400 for charcoal wey dem tiff

By BBC News Pidgin

Sojas snatch more dan 500 bags of charcoal from local traders

Mozambique don tell Malawi to respect dia borders so dat di two kontries fit live togeda without wahala” dis na afta sojas cross dia border go tiff.

Dem tok dis one afta di raid wey happun for Calómuè, one border village for Mozambique district of Angónia, wey Malawi sojas use by force take seize 543 bags of charcoal from local traders.

Tori be say di sojas plan to sell di charcoal.

On Monday, one delegation from Malawi meet with local Mozambican administrators to apologise for di incident wey happun before dem pay dem $2,400 (£2,000) in compensation.

One trader wey bin dey di meeting wia dem dey settle di mata praise President Felipe Nyusi as im help to settle di matter.

Before now Malawi and Mozambique don get issues wey involve Malawia fishermen wey dey go fish for Mozambican territorial waters for Lake Malawi, wey dem dey call Lake Niassa in Mozambique.

Oda katakata wey dem don face get to do with smuggling of maize and fuel, illegal slaughter of animals, cutting down of trees for wood and mining – but all dis one no involve sojas.

