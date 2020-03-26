Metro News

Man Accuses Abuja Police Of Assault (Photo)

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

A Nigerian man residing in Abuja, has recounted how he was allegedly physically assaulted by a police officer who accused him of attempting to steal his rifle.

The man, identified as ‘Sphinx_Diff’ shared his story on Twitter and claimed he was walking with his brother when a police officer hit his head with a rifle.

According to ‘Sphinx_Diff’, the police officer identified as John Utakah, accused him of attempting to steal his rifle at a market place and proceeded to assault him.

READ ALSO –’Stealing and Prostituting Are The Same’ – Actor, Bishop Umoh Defends Abuja Police Officers

Sphinx also claimed the policeman shot at his brother who tried to step in, but missed. The policeman and his colleague then continued to beat him up.

See His Post Here:

Abuja Police
Sphinx‘s post

Abuja Police
More Photos

Abuja police
More photos

