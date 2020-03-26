Man Accuses Abuja Police Of Assault (Photo)

A Nigerian man residing in Abuja, has recounted how he was allegedly physically assaulted by a police officer who accused him of attempting to steal his rifle.

The man, identified as ‘Sphinx_Diff’ shared his story on Twitter and claimed he was walking with his brother when a police officer hit his head with a rifle.

According to ‘Sphinx_Diff’, the police officer identified as John Utakah, accused him of attempting to steal his rifle at a market place and proceeded to assault him.

Sphinx also claimed the policeman shot at his brother who tried to step in, but missed. The policeman and his colleague then continued to beat him up.

See His Post Here: