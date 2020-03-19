Man Arrested For Digging Up Kobe Bryant’s Alleged Grave (Photo)

A man has been arrested for digging up a gravesite allegedly belonging to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

Back in February, DailyMail reported that the gravesite in Newport Beach is where Kobe and his daughter were laid to rest.

However, last Friday, a man was arrested and placed in handcuffs after he allegedly tried to dig up the gravesite.

MTO reports that “the man snuck onto the private gravesite with tools and began digging. Police say that the man peeled back the grass and began digging – and he dug fairly deep into the ground. ”

The publication has now released “exclusive images” showing police putting the man in handcuffs and taking photos of the crime scene.

However, another news source, USA Today, disputes that this is Kobe’s gravesite.

See Photos From The Scene: