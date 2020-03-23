Man Arrested For Killing Wife’s Lover In Ogun (Photo)

The Ogun State police command has arrested a Habeed Kasali for allegedly killing a man he suspected of having an affair with his wife in Totowu, Ogun State.

The 35-year-old allegedly stabbed Bamidele Johnson, 32, with a pair of scissors multiple times.

It was gathered that the suspect had, on several occasions, accused Bamidele of sleeping with his wife, an accusation the deceased refuted.

Kasali was said to have confronted Bamidele once again on Saturday which caused a quarrel between them.

A fight soon ensued and the suspect allegedly brought out a pair of scissors with which he stabbed the deceased on the neck, chest and eye regions.

Bamidele was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor.