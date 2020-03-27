Metro News

Man Beheads 4-Year-Old Nephew In Anambra

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

Uchechi Eze has allegedly beheaded his 4-year old nephew with an axe in Ugamma village, Obosi in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The 20-year-old suspect, said to be from Ezza Local Government area of Ebonyi State but reside at Ugamma village, Obosi, fled after allegedly killing Chiemere Ezekiel.

The suspect was reportedly arrested at a criminal hideout where he was smoking a substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

The incident was confirmed by police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed confirmed the incident, saying the suspect has been arrested.

Read Also: Catholic Priest Found Dead In His Car In Anambra

He said, “It would be recalled that on the 16/3/2020 at about 10pm, one Uchechi Eze ‘m’ aged 20 years of Ezza LGA of Ebonyi State but reside at Ugamma Village, Obosi used Axe and allegedly beheaded his nephew one Chiemere Ezekiel ‘m’ aged 4 years of Ugamma Village, Obosi in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State.

“Victim died on the spot and suspect escaped to unknown destination.

“Police operatives attached to Obosi Division visited the scene and took the victim to Unity hospital Obosi where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor and his Corpse deposited at St. Edward mortuary for autopsy while intensive manhunt of suspect intensified.

“Following intelligence report, Police detectives attached to Obosi division in conjunction with Vigilante group in the area arrested the culprit at a criminal hideout smoking substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa.

“Suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime and the exhibit he used in perpetrating the dastardly act was also recovered in his possession.”

