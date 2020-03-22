Metro News

Man Shares How Police Assaulted His Younger Brother (Video)

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

A social media user has shared a video of his brother being beaten by police officers.

According to the social media user identified as “iamnickben”, the incident occurred at Sapele-Mosogar bridge stop and search point.

He further claimed that his brother was brutalized after he resisted entering the police van after nothing incriminating was found in a bag he submitted for a search.

He wrote in part: “Nigeria Policeman brutalized my younger brother yesterday morning at Sapele-Mosogar bridge stop and search point…”

Watch The Video Here:

Nigerian man beaten while on his way to visit his mother

