Manchester City Coach, Pep Guardiola Donates €1 Million For Fight Against Coronavirus In Spain

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has made a €1million donation to aid in the fight against Coronavirus.

The Manchester City manager made the sizeable contribution to the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation, which will invest it in medical equipment.

Guardiola is at home in Barcelona amid the COVID-19 outbreak and the foundation to which he made the pledge is focused on tackling the virus in the region.

The organisation’s fundraising efforts started on March 21 and prior to Guardiola’s gesture had raised €33,000.

With this donation, the football manager joins a growing list of sporting figures contributing to the fight against Coronavirus.