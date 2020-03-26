Entertainment

‘Matt Alkali And Rotimi Adigun’s People Are Trying To Bribe Me’ – Kemi Olunloyo (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Controversial Nigerian Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has accused the families of Matt Akali and Rotimi Adigun of bribery to conceal some information.

Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo

Information Nigeria recalls the US-trained pharmacist alleged Akali died after he had contracted the coronavirus during the AMVCA.

Another man identified as Mr. Rotimi Adigun, also reportedly died from the deadly disease.

Olunloyo took to Twitter to lay a fresh claim about both families.

In her words;

“Matt Alkali and Rotimi Adigun’s ppl trying to bribe me to take a post down. It won’t happen. Produce an autopsy. Matt Alkali died from a blood clot condition while exposed to #Covid19 carrier. Adigun died after cataract surgery after being exposed at a party. WEAK IMMUNE SYSTEMS”

Read Also: Buhari Is Very Sick With Persistent Coughing, Says Kemi Olunloyo

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-LTbrCgbGy/?igshid=1a73519fsfg48

