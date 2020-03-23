Entertainment

‘May Amadioha End Your Love Story’ – Anita Joseph Drags Internet Troll

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Abule-Ado Explosion: Dangote Donates N100M Cement To Victims For Reconstruction

Nigerian Entrepreneur and business genius, Dangote has donated N100m Cement to victims of the Abule-Ado gas explosion for reconstruction.As...
Read more
SportsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Fellaini Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former Manchester united midfielder, Marouane Fellaini has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.Read Also: Fans Believe Manchester United...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

Nigeria Confirms Five Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five fresh cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.NCDC broke the news...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Germany Bans Gatherings Of More Than Two People

The German government has barred public gatherings of more than two people, except for families, to help prevent the...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 23rd March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Atiku's Son Test...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Anita Joseph and hubby, MC Fish
Anita Joseph and hubby, MC Fish

Actress Anita Joseph is not here for any disrespect.

The actress put a troll in her place after the latter came for her husband in Anita’s comment section.

Read Also: Anita Joseph Reveals Birthday Plans For Her Husband

Issues started after the actress took to her page to post photos of her man while celebrating him on his birthday.

This got to some followers who felt the actress needed to stop posting so much adding that all the compliments the actress was paying her husband, would change after some years.

Anita wasn’t pleased with their comments and she took out time to reply them.

Previous articleYou Complete Me – Anita Joseph Celebrates Husband On His Birthday
Next articleCoronavirus: I Asked My Parents How They Wish To Die In Nigeria – Bisi Alimi
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Davido Filmed Playing With Chioma While Observing Social Distancing (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
A video fast trending online captures the moment singer, Davido could be seen playing with his soon-to-be wife, Chioma while observing social distancing.In the...
Read more

DJ Cuppy Reveals Why She Hasn’t Been To A Strip Club (Video)

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nigerian artist, DJ Cuppy has revealed why she is yet to visit any strip club.The artist, who was on Instagram live with Nigerian...
Read more

TuBaba, Annie Idibia Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Annie and TuBaba Idibia are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary today, March 23rd.The couple got married on March 23rd, 2013 in Dubai and it's...
Read more

Idris Elba’s Wife, Sabrina Dhowre Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
 Sabrina Dhowre, the wife of actor Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus.The model announced that she tested positive for coronavirus, days after her...
Read more
- Advertisement -