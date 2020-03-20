‘May Your Light Keep Shining’ – Mr Eazi Celebrates Girlfriend On Her Birthday

Nigerian singer, Mr. Eazi, is celebrating the birthday of his girlfriend, Temi Otedola, who is a year older today.

The duo who has melted the hearts of many Nigerians with their romance are not also shy to flaunt each other on social media.

Temi, just like Eazi has countlessly expressed her love to him and now, the singer is doing the same on her birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer wrote in part: ‘More Life to my Queen, my love @jtofashion May your light keep shining & never Die!!!’

See Post Here: