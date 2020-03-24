MC Oluomo Warns NURTW Members To Adhere To Guidelines In Fighting Coronavirus

The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, has warned transport operators in the state to adhere to the laid down guidelines for transportation sector by the Lagos State Government.

MC Oluomo gave the warning in a bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus across Lagos State.

Also Read: Coronavirus: South Africa Announces Nationwide Lockdown

In a statement he personally signed, the NURTW Chairman warned against overcrowded parks and vehicles among others.

The NURTW Chairman also called for the provision of alcohol-based sanitizers across the parks in the state and temperature reader to test passengers before boarding the buses.

He, however, warned that those caught violating the guidelines would be dealt with.