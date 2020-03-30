General NewsWorld news

Medical Plane Reportedly Used For Carrying Coronavirus Materials Catches Fire

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Medical Plane Reportedly Used For Carrying Coronavirus Materials Catches Fire

A Tokyo-bound plane has crashed while taking off from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the Philippines capital city of...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 30th March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Nigeria's COVID-19 Cases...
Read more
National NewsEditor - 0

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 111

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported fourteen new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

FULL SPEECH: Buhari’s Nationwide Broadcast On Coronavirus

ADDRESS BY H.E. MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA ON THE COVID- 19 PANDEMIC SUNDAY 29TH...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Extend Assistance To Other States Apart From Lagos, Lawmakers Beg Banks

The senate committee on banking, insurance and other financial institutions has urged banks to look beyond Lagos in its...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Philippines Plane Crash
Philippines Plane Crash

A Tokyo-bound plane has crashed while taking off from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the Philippines capital city of Manila on Sunday.

According to Fox News, everyone board the planned died.

All 8 passengers on board Lion Air Flight RPC 5880 died after the plane caught fire as it was taking off from the airport.
A flight’s passenger manifest confirmed that an American and Canadian were onboard the flight. The other six onboard were Filipino, according to the manifest.
According to reports, the plane was carrying medical supplies when it caught fire on the runway.
Previous articleNigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th March 2020
Next articleDino Melaye Reacts As Buhari Locks Down FCT, Lagos, Ogun
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Pastor Demands $100k As Transport Fare To Hell To Kill Coronavirus

World news Verity Awala - 0
Paseka Motsoeneng, a South African clergy known also as Pastor Mboro, has reportedly as for money so he can travel to hell to kill...
Read more

COVID-19: Wuhan City In China Re-Opens After Two-Month Lockdown

World news Amaka Odozi - 0
The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus disease was first detected, is slowly reopening after two months of lockdown.The city with population near 11million...
Read more

Coronavirus: All 51 Italian Doctors Who Tested Positive, Dead

World news Michael Isaac - 0
The Italian Association of Doctors have confirmed the death of 51 doctors who all died after testing positive for coronavirus.The doctors succumbed to the...
Read more

UK Health Secretary Tests Positive For Coronavirus

World news Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The United Kingdom Health Secretary, Matt Hancock has tested positive for coronavirus.This is coming just few hours after Prime minister Boris Johnson announced he...
Read more
- Advertisement -