Medical Plane Reportedly Used For Carrying Coronavirus Materials Catches Fire

A Tokyo-bound plane has crashed while taking off from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the Philippines capital city of Manila on Sunday. According to Fox News, everyone board the planned died.

All 8 passengers on board Lion Air Flight RPC 5880 died after the plane caught fire as it was taking off from the airport.

A flight’s passenger manifest confirmed that an American and Canadian were onboard the flight. The other six onboard were Filipino, according to the manifest.

According to reports, the plane was carrying medical supplies when it caught fire on the runway.