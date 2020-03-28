Medical Research Institute Begins Free Coronavirus Testing From Monday

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research(NIMR) is set to commence free testing for corovavirus starting from Monday, 30th March.

This was made known by Professor Babatunde Lawal Salako, a Professor of Medicine at the University of Ibadan, who is also the Director-General of NIMR, Yaba Lagos, via a statement on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

He wrote:

“Kindly visit our Website for appointment if you fall into categories of those who need the test, especially if you have come in contact with suspected case,”