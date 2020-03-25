Melaye Urges Nigerians To Be Responsible In The Nation’s Fight Against Coronavirus

Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, has advised Nigerians to act like they already have coronavirus.

The former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District is one of the celebrities Lagos State Government has asked to self-isolate following their attendance of the AMVCA.

According to him, acting as if one has the virus already will enable people to join hands with the government in the fight against the deadly virus.

He added that public health affects national development which is why people need to fight against the virus.

Watch the video below: