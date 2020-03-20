Mercy Aigbe Makes Jest Of UK, US, China Returnees

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken to her Instagram page to mock those who just returned from United Kingdom, China and America.

Information Nigeria recalls the three countries are amongst those with high-risk of coronavirus and all returnees are required to under go self-isolation for 14 days.

Amidst the coronavirus scare taking over Nigeria, Aigbe decided to make light of the situation on the popular photo-sharing app.

The single mother of two said that people can no longer brag about coming from UK, USA and China for now so they do not get quarantined.

See the post below: