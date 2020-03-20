Entertainment

Mercy Aigbe Makes Jest Of UK, US, China Returnees

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Niger Records First Coronavirus Case

According to reports, Niger Republic has announced its first case of coronavirus.With this latest case, the West African country...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: FG Imposes Travel Ban On Two More Countries

In order to prevent an outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, the Federal Government has imposed travel ban on...
Read more
EducationMichael Isaac - 0

Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Former Arsenal Players Sacked For Refusing To Take Slashed Salaries

The Swiss football club, Sion, has reportedly sacked nine players including former Arsenal stars Alex Song and Johan Djourou...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely

Few days after shutting down its Orientation camps nationwide over the coronavirus outbreak, the National Youth Service Corps NYSC...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken to her Instagram page to mock those who just returned from United Kingdom, China and America.

Actress Mercy Aigbe
Actress Mercy Aigbe

Information Nigeria recalls the three countries are amongst those with high-risk of coronavirus and all returnees are required to under go self-isolation for 14 days.

Amidst the coronavirus scare taking over Nigeria, Aigbe decided to make light of the situation on the popular photo-sharing app.

The single mother of two said that people can no longer brag about coming from UK, USA and China for now so they do not get quarantined.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Family Of Five Quarantined In Nasarawa

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram

This sh#####t not funny 😄

A post shared by Mercilicious (@realmercyaigbe) on

Previous articleNse Ikpe-Etim Goes Into Self-Isolation After Returning From UK
Next articleTchidi Tchikere Laments Over High Cost Of Chloroquine In Nigeria
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Tchidi Tchikere Laments Over High Cost Of Chloroquine In Nigeria

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nollywood actor, Tchidi Tchikere has taken to Instagram to lament about hike in the price of Chloroquine tablets in Nigeria.Information Nigeria recalls Donald Trump,...
Read more

Nse Ikpe-Etim Goes Into Self-Isolation After Returning From UK

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nigerian actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim has revealed that she is currently under self-isolation for the next 14 days, following her return from United Kingdom.Information Nigeria...
Read more

‘I Am Not Coming Back To Nigeria, UK Lockdown Is Better’ – Tacha Tells Fans (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Controversial Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha, has said she prefers to remain in the  United Kingdom than return to Nigeria due to the widespread...
Read more

TBoss Speaks On World Coming To An End

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
2017 BBNaija housemate Tboss has spoken on the world coming to an end amidst the whole coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.Via her IG page,...
Read more
- Advertisement -