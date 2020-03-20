Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager test positive for coronavirus – See how e happun

Getty Images Di club don cancel dia Premier League match against Brighton on Saturday

Arsenal manager Mikel don test positive for coronavirus, di club don postpone dia game against Brighton on Saturday.

Di club don close dia training ground and staff of di club wey recently work with Arteta don self-isolate demself.

Premier League go hold “emergency club meeting” on Friday to discuss match fixtures.

“Belle no sweet me at all,” na wetin di Arteta wey be 37 tok.

“I take di test afta my body begin do me somehow. I go back to work as soon as dem allow me.”

Tori be say Arsenal expect say plenty pipo go self-isolate, including di “full first-team squad”.

Getty Images Arsenal appoint Arteta as dia manager for December 2019

Di club suppose play Brighton for Premier League for di Amex Stadium on Saturday (15:00 GMT) but Brighton release statement, afta confirmation of Arteta positive test, to announce say dem don cancel di game.

BBC Sport get informate say all 20 Premier League clubs want to decide on beta plan, and one of di options wey dem go discuss for di meeting na to cancel di rest of di weekend games.

“Di health of our pipo and di public dey very important to us and dat na our focus on” na wetin Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham tok.

“We dey do tok-tok with everybody wey get hand for dis mata to manage di situation well, and we hope to get back to training and playing as soon as di sabi pipo allow us.”