Mikel Obi’s Wife Defends Husband After Being Sacked From Turkey League

Olga, the wife to Nigerian football star, Mikel Obi, has defended her man after he got backlashed over his criticism of the Turkish league.

Recall that Mikel had earlier called on the organizers of the league to put a hold on it because of the coronavirus.

His refusal to play ultimately led to the termination of his contract with his team.

The footballer was subsequently attacked by trolls on Instagram.

His wife, however, defended his actions and decisions.

See Photo Here: