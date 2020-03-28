Ministers Donate 50 Percent Of March Salary To Help Stop COVID-19 – Lai Mohammed

Nigeria’s minister for culture and information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the 43 ministers of the nation have forfeited 50 percent of the March salaries to the cause of fighting coronavirus.

Speaking in via a statement on Saturday, he revealed that the donation was coordinated by the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki.

”This global virus outbreak will require nations, continents and

smaller communities to pull together to contribute their resources and

support one another. This will facilitate an early resolution of the

problem,” Saraki was quoted as saying while briefing on the donation.