Most Nollywood Actors Lift Themselves By Using Sugar Daddies, Mummies – Wale Adenuga says

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Popular movie maker, Wale Adenuga has stated that the movie industry is not as profitable as people think.

Adenuga added that most actors live large by depending on sugar mummies and daddies.

Read AlsoPolice arrests man for impersonating Wale Adenuga

He made this known in an interview with newsmen in Ibadan on Sunday.

He said:

“Many people are oblivious of the fact that many of the young Nollywood actors and actresses who live flamboyant lifestyles make their money outside film making. They make people believe everything is alright in the film making.

“You see them building big houses, living in affluence, but their source of money is beyond making the film.”

