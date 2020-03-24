My Shock Absober – Opeyemi Aiyeola Shows Off Her Husband As He Turns A Year Older

Nollywood actress Opeyemi Aiyeola has taken to social media to celebrate her husband as he turns a year older.

The veteran actress shared a photo of her man on her IG and penned a sweet message alongside.

”Not only is he physically fyne, he has a very beautiful n peaceful heart. The one behind my successful marital story ❤️🥰 The only real shock absorber able to absorb my ijogbon and wahala 🤗❤️ a rare man, hubby n Father. Continue to keep urself n our champs safe. Can’t wait to be united with u.”