Nasarawa Governor Goes Into Self-Isolation Over Coronavirus

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi Sule has gone on self-isolation as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus.

A statement by his spokesman, Yakubu Lamai, on Wednesday revealed that the governor will now work from home.

The Governor reportedly took the test after coming in contact with the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, who has since tested positive for the virus.

According to his spokesman, the governor had earlier invited a medical team from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), to conduct comprehensive tests on him and have taken his samples,” he said, adding that all the results tested negative.