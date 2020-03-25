General NewsEducation

NASU Threatens To Embark On Strike

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: Governor Diri Speaks On Having Contact With Bala Mohammed, Abba Kyari

Bayelsa state governor Doye Diri has reacted to the reports that say he had contact with the duo of...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

NASU Threatens To Embark On Strike

The Non-academic Staff of Federal Universities, Inter-university Centres, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education (NASU) has threatened to embark on...
Read more
World newsValerie Oke - 0

Italian Nurse Commits Suicide After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

An Italian nurse, Daniela Trezzi, has killed herself after testing positive for coronavirus, according to report.The 34-year-old health worker...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Aso Rock On A Partial Lockdown – Adesina

Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari's special adviser on media and publicity, says the presidential villa in Abuja is on...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Atiku Donates N50m For Coronavirus Relief Package For Nigerians

Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, has donated N50 million as relief fund to support the fight against coronavirus.Atiku made the...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Non-academic Staff of Federal Universities, Inter-university Centres, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education (NASU) has threatened to embark on strike on April 1.

NASU
NASU

The union revealed if there are shortfalls in the March salaries of their members, it won’t hesitate to embark on industrial action.

Also Read: Just In: ASUU Begins Indefinite Strike

The union pointed out that a seven-day warning strike earlier planned for this month was abandoned due to the closure of all institutions across the country because of COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the union, if the mistakes of shortfalls as reflected in the February salaries of its members are repeated, they will shut down all federal institutions in the country immediately.

Previous articleWe need To Pray For Our Politicians To Receive Sense, Says Yemi Alade
Next articleCommercial Driver Beaten To Death Over N500 In Kogi
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: NECO Suspends Entrance Exams Into Unity Schools

Education Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the postponement of the 2020 common entrance examination into 104 Unity schools due to the Coronavirus outbreak.This...
Read more

Jamb Suspends Services Nationwide Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Education Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended services requiring physical contacts in...
Read more

Yobe Govt Orders Closure Of Schools Over Coronavirus

Education Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has directed the shutdown of public and private schools in the state amidst the growing threat...
Read more

Just In: ASUU Begins Indefinite Strike

Education Verity Awala - 0
The Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) has embarked on an indefinite strike.The President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, made this known at a press briefing...
Read more
- Advertisement -