NASU Threatens To Embark On Strike

The Non-academic Staff of Federal Universities, Inter-university Centres, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education (NASU) has threatened to embark on strike on April 1.

The union revealed if there are shortfalls in the March salaries of their members, it won’t hesitate to embark on industrial action.

The union pointed out that a seven-day warning strike earlier planned for this month was abandoned due to the closure of all institutions across the country because of COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the union, if the mistakes of shortfalls as reflected in the February salaries of its members are repeated, they will shut down all federal institutions in the country immediately.