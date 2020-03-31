NCDC Confirms 20 New Coronavirus Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed 20 fresh cases of coronavirus, COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 131.

According to the agency, 13 of the cases were from Lagos, four from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, two from Kaduna and one from Oyo State.

“As at 09:00 pm March 30, there are 131 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.



“Of the 131 cases, Lagos currently has 81, FCT 25, Oyo eight, Kaduna and Ogun three each, Enugu, Edo, Bauchi and Osun two each, while Ekiti, Rivers, and Benue have one each,” the tweet reads.

Read Also: 25-Year-Old US-Based Nigerian Dies Of Coronavirus

See the tweet below: