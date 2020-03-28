National News

NCDC Confirms Eight New Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed eight new cases of the novel Coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 97.

8 new cases confirmed in Nigeria
8 new cases confirmed in Nigeria

The agency broke the news via Twitter with the words;

”Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 2 in FCT, 4 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Osun State

As at 10:40 pm 28th March there are 97 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.”

Information Nigeria recalls Governor El-Rufai recently revealed he tested positive for the disease.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Suspend VAT Immediately, Tinubu Tells FG

See the tweet below:

