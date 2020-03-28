NCDC Confirms Eight New Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed eight new cases of the novel Coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 97.

The agency broke the news via Twitter with the words;

”Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 2 in FCT, 4 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Osun State

As at 10:40 pm 28th March there are 97 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.”

Information Nigeria recalls Governor El-Rufai recently revealed he tested positive for the disease.

