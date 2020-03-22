NCDC Confirms One New Case Of Coronavirus In Abuja

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC has confirmed a new case of Coronavirus in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

Information Nigeria recalls three cases of the novel COVID19 was reported in the FCT on Saturday.

The confirmed case sums the total number of those with the virus in Abuja to 4 and 27 in the country.

This comes after three fresh cases were confirmed in Lagos and Ogun and Ekiti states have two and one respectively.

Ibadan, Oyo state capital have also recorded one case of the novel disease.

