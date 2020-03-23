NCDC Reacts To Claims Of Negligence In Handling Man Who Died From Coronavirus

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has reacted to claims that they neglected the man who died from the novel Coronavirus.

Information Nigeria recalls the agency announced the death of the ex-PPMC boss, identified as Suleiman Achimugu on Monday.

A family source had also accused the NCDC of negligence in the handling the deceased.

According to Sahara Reporters, the source said;

“NCDC officials came to the house and took his blood specimen. Even though it tested positive, they never got back to us until he died at a hospital in Gwagwalada. We are all currently under quarantine in the house.”

Reacting to claim, the NCDC said it is not responsible for the management of individual cases as this is the responsibility of states and treatment centers.

”Kindly note that NCDC will not be commenting on the management of individual cases. The management of cases is the responsibility of States and treatment centres and they are doing their best under difficult circumstances” the tweet read.

