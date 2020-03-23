LifestyleHealth and Food

NCDC Reacts To Claims Of Negligence In Handling Man Who Died From Coronavirus

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Niger State On Total Lockdown

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state, has declared a curfew in the state following the coronavirus outbreak in...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Some Lawmakers Refusing Screening At Airports – Presidency

Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has written to the leadership of the national assembly...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

Coronavirus: Disregard Messages Being Circulated On WhatsApp – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has urged Nigerians to disregard any information circulating on WhatsApp  regarding the Coronavirus...
Read more
EducationVerity Awala - 0

Just In: ASUU Begins Indefinite Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) has embarked on an indefinite strike.The President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, made this...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Public Address On Coronavirus

The convener of the Bring Back Our Girls movement, Aisha Yesufu, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari over his nationwide...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has reacted to claims that they neglected the man who died from the novel Coronavirus.

NCDC’s tweet
NCDC’s tweet

Information Nigeria recalls the agency announced the death of the ex-PPMC boss, identified as Suleiman Achimugu on Monday.

A family source had also accused the NCDC of negligence in the handling the deceased.

According to Sahara Reporters, the source said;

“NCDC officials came to the house and took his blood specimen. Even though it tested positive, they never got back to us until he died at a hospital in Gwagwalada. We are all currently under quarantine in the house.”

Reacting to claim, the NCDC said it is not responsible for the management of individual cases as this is the responsibility of states and treatment centers.

”Kindly note that NCDC will not be commenting on the management of individual cases. The management of cases is the responsibility of States and treatment centres and they are doing their best under difficult circumstances” the tweet read.

Read Also: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Public Address On Coronavirus

See the tweet below:

Previous articleCoronavirus: Niger State On Total Lockdown
Next articleBauchi Governor Goes Into Isolation Having Met With Atiku’s Son
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Bayero University Students Did Not Test Positive To Covid-19 – Kano Govt

Health and Food Olayemi Oladotun - 0
On Monday morning, the Kano State Government came out to debunk rumours that there is a case of confirmed coronavirus in the state.Recall that...
Read more

Coronavirus: NCDC Debunks Outbreak Rumors In Kano

Health and Food Michael Isaac - 0
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC has denied reports that a case of coronavirus has been recorded in Kano state.This was following much...
Read more

Breaking: 3 New Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Lagos

Health and Food Valerie Oke - 0
Three new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Lagos state making the total number of confirmed cases 30 across Nigeria.Read Also: Coronavirus: God Told...
Read more

Gov Ikpeazu Explains Why Coronavirus Can’t Get To Abia

Health and Food Valerie Oke - 0
A new video has emerged on social media capturing the moment Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia state governor was heard saying that coronavirus would not...
Read more
- Advertisement -