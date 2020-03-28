NCDC Records 11 Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 11 cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in Nigeria on Friday night.

This was revealed in a statement on its official Twitter page which reads;

“11 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu & 1 in Edo State

As at 11:55pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death.

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

Currently;

Lagos- 52

FCT- 14

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 3

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-1

Rivers-1

Enugu- 2”

