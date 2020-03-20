NCDC Speaks On Chloroquine As Treatment For Coronavirus

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC) has broken its silence following the news that chloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, can be used as a treatment for the dreaded coronavirus.
Speaking in a statement on its official Twitter handle, the disease control centre stated categorically that the drug has not been approved for use by the World Health Organisation (WHO)
Statement below:
@WHO has NOT approved the use of chloroquine for #COVID19 management. Scientists are working hard to confirm the safety of several drugs for this disease.
Please DO NOT engage in self-medication. This will cause harm and can lead to death.
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 20, 2020