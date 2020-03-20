NCDC Speaks On Chloroquine As Treatment For Coronavirus

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC) has broken its silence following the news that chloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, can be used as a treatment for the dreaded coronavirus.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Family Of Five Quarantined In Nasarawa

Speaking in a statement on its official Twitter handle, the disease control centre stated categorically that the drug has not been approved for use by the World Health Organisation (WHO)

Statement below:

#FactsNotFear

@WHO has NOT approved the use of chloroquine for #COVID19 management. Scientists are working hard to confirm the safety of several drugs for this disease.

Please DO NOT engage in self-medication. This will cause harm and can lead to death.

#COVID19Nigeria https://t.co/K6kljq0VtW