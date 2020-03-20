Trending

NCDC Speaks On Chloroquine As Treatment For Coronavirus

By Eyitemi Majeed

Corrupt Officials In My Govt'll Be Prosecuted — Uzodinma

Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma has vowed to prosecute any of his political appointees who engage in corrupt practice...
WAEC Postpones WASSCE 2020 Indefinitely

Following the continued increase of the Coronavirus cases in West Africa, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has postponed...
Niger Records First Coronavirus Case

According to reports, Niger Republic has announced its first case of coronavirus.With this latest case, the West African country...
Coronavirus: FG Imposes Travel Ban On Two More Countries

In order to prevent an outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, the Federal Government has imposed travel ban on...
Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut...
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC) has broken its silence following the news that chloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, can be used as a treatment for the dreaded coronavirus.

Speaking in a statement on its official Twitter handle, the disease control centre stated categorically that the drug has not been approved for use by the World Health Organisation (WHO)

Statement below:

#FactsNotFear

@WHO has NOT approved the use of chloroquine for #COVID19 management. Scientists are working hard to confirm the safety of several drugs for this disease.

Please DO NOT engage in self-medication. This will cause harm and can lead to death.

#COVID19Nigeria https://t.co/K6kljq0VtW

 

