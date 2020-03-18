Entertainment

Never Date Girl Dumped By A Yahoo Boy — Rapper Erigga

By Eyitemi Majeed

PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

APC Does Not Mean Well For Nigerians; It Was Merely Formed To Take Over Power: Wike

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike says the All Progressive (APC) does not mean well for Nigerians and that the...
World newsAmaka Odozi - 0

Cheating Husband Gets Coronavirus While On Vacation With Sidechic In Italy

A cheating husband has reportedly caught the deadly coronavirus while he was on vacation with his sidechic in Italy...
National NewsMichael Isaac - 1

BREAKING: FG Reduces Petrol Price To N130

President Muhammadu Buhari may have approved the reduction of pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known...
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Nigeria Suspends Visa On Arrival Policy

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 on Wednesday morning announced the suspension of Visa on arrival policy to contain...
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

BREAKING: Nigeria Records Five New Cases Of Coronavirus

The federal government has announced five new cases of coronavirus disease in the country, in addition to the existing...
Eyitemi Majeed

Erigga
Rapper Erigga

Fast-rising Ngerian rapper, Erigga Money has advised guys who are working legitimately never to date a girl that was dumped by an internet fraudster also known as ‘ yahoo boy.’

The talented rapper made this known in a post on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, 18th March.

Read Also: All The Things Nigerians Beg God For Are Done By Gov’t In Other Countries: Erigga

Although he refused to give a reason for his advise, a lot of his followers have been saying his reason might be because of the spending power of the Yahoo boy which might be difficult for the legitimately working boy to match. Do you agree with him???

He wrote:

As a young promising man when de hustle legit , no date any girl when yahoo boy dump oh

