Never Date Girl Dumped By A Yahoo Boy — Rapper Erigga

Fast-rising Ngerian rapper, Erigga Money has advised guys who are working legitimately never to date a girl that was dumped by an internet fraudster also known as ‘ yahoo boy.’

The talented rapper made this known in a post on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, 18th March.

Although he refused to give a reason for his advise, a lot of his followers have been saying his reason might be because of the spending power of the Yahoo boy which might be difficult for the legitimately working boy to match. Do you agree with him???

He wrote:

As a young promising man when de hustle legit , no date any girl when yahoo boy dump oh