Niger Records First Coronavirus Case

By Olayemi Oladotun

Niger Records First Coronavirus Case

According to reports, Niger Republic has announced its first case of coronavirus.With this latest case, the West African country...
Coronavirus: FG Imposes Travel Ban On Two More Countries

In order to prevent an outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, the Federal Government has imposed travel ban on...
Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut...
Coronavirus: Former Arsenal Players Sacked For Refusing To Take Slashed Salaries

The Swiss football club, Sion, has reportedly sacked nine players including former Arsenal stars Alex Song and Johan Djourou...
Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely

Few days after shutting down its Orientation camps nationwide over the coronavirus outbreak, the National Youth Service Corps NYSC...
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

According to reports, Niger Republic has announced its first case of coronavirus.

With this latest case, the West African country becomes the 36th African country to record the deadly virus.

The country’s Health Ministry in a statement on Thursday night, identified the victim as a man working for a transport company.

He travelled to Niamey, the Nigerien capital from the Ghanaian capital Accra, passing through Abidjan in Ivory Coast and Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso.

According to the World Health Organisation, Africa has now recorded more than 700 cases and at least 17 deaths.

