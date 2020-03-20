Niger Records First Coronavirus Case

According to reports, Niger Republic has announced its first case of coronavirus.

With this latest case, the West African country becomes the 36th African country to record the deadly virus.

The country’s Health Ministry in a statement on Thursday night, identified the victim as a man working for a transport company.

He travelled to Niamey, the Nigerien capital from the Ghanaian capital Accra, passing through Abidjan in Ivory Coast and Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso.

According to the World Health Organisation, Africa has now recorded more than 700 cases and at least 17 deaths.