Nigeria Confirms Five Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five fresh cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

NCDC broke the news on its Twitter page with a tweet which reads;

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Edo.

“2 cases are returning travellers from the UK.

“As at 09:45 am on 23rd March, there are 35 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged”.

It also said the virus has spread to six states — FCT, with six cases; Lagos, 24 cases; Oyo, one case; Ogun, two cases; Ekiti, one case, and Edo, one case.

See the full tweet below: