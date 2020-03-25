Nigeria Confirms Fresh 2 Cases Of Coronavirus, All Cases Now 46

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced the confirmation of two fresh cases of coronavirus in Lagos and Osun States respectively.

The agency announced the update on its official Twitter account.

With this development, the total number of cases now stands at 46.

Both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days As at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death.

READ ALSO – NCDC Reacts To Claims Of Negligence In Handling Man Who Died From Coronavirus

See Post Here: