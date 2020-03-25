National News

Nigeria Confirms Fresh 2 Cases Of Coronavirus, All Cases Now 46

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigeria Confirms Fresh 2 Cases Of Coronavirus, All Cases Now 46

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced the confirmation of two fresh cases of coronavirus in Lagos...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 25th March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: Cases In...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus Supplies Donated By Jack Ma Arrive Nigeria

Medical supplies donated by Jack Ma Foundation to fight coronavirus has arrived Lagos.The supplies were brought into the country...
Read more
Health and FoodValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: Nigeria Records Two New Cases, Total Number Now At 44

Nigeria has recorded two new coronavirus cases in the federal capital territory (FCT) and Bauchi state, according to the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Coronavirus: I Will Support Total Lockdown If Govt…- Tinubu

The former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that he would support the total lockdown...
Read more
Michael Isaac

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced the confirmation of two fresh cases of coronavirus in Lagos and Osun States respectively.

The agency announced the update on its official Twitter account.

With this development, the total number of cases now stands at 46.

Both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days As at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death. 

READ ALSO – NCDC Reacts To Claims Of Negligence In Handling Man Who Died From Coronavirus

See Post Here:

Coronavirus
NCDC Updates

Coronavirus
More Photos

Previous articleNigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th March 2020
Next article‘Don’t Expect Relief Materials From Churches’ – Pastor Amoateng (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th March 2020

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 25th March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: Cases In Nigeria Tallys To 44Nigeria has...
Read more

Coronavirus Supplies Donated By Jack Ma Arrive Nigeria

National News Valerie Oke - 0
Medical supplies donated by Jack Ma Foundation to fight coronavirus has arrived Lagos.The supplies were brought into the country by an Ethiopian Airlines Freighter...
Read more

Coronavirus: Nigeria Records Two New Cases, Total Number Now At 44

Health and Food Valerie Oke - 0
Nigeria has recorded two new coronavirus cases in the federal capital territory (FCT) and Bauchi state, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control...
Read more

Coronavirus: I Will Support Total Lockdown If Govt…- Tinubu

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that he would support the total lockdown of Nigeria following the coronavirus...
Read more
- Advertisement -