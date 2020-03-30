Metro News

Nigeria Customs Officers Allegedly Kills A Teenager (Photo)

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

PDP Wants Fuel Price Reduced To N90/Litre

The major political opposition party in Nigeria(PDP) has called on the federal government to reduce fuel price to at...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Why Buhari Ordered Lockdown Of FCT, Lagos, Ogun – Health Minister

Nigeria's Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie has explained why President Buhari ordered a lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun.In...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Israel Evacuates 270 Citizens From Nigeria

274 Israeli citizens have been evacuated from Nigeria following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.Mr Yotam Kreiman, the Deputy...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Yobe Governement Closes Borders

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has ordered the closure of the state borders in a bid to curb...
Read more
World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Medical Plane Reportedly Used For Carrying Coronavirus Materials Catches Fire

A Tokyo-bound plane has crashed while taking off from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the Philippines capital city of...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Nigeria Customs Officers
The Victim, Miss Sekinat Agbelade

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service have been accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl identified as Miss Sekinat Agbelade while chasing a rice smuggler in the Agosasa community in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to Daily Trust, Agbelade, who died at a private hospital in the community on Saturday, March 28, was running an errand before being hit by the stray bullet from the men of Customs Service.

Spokesperson of the command,  Abdulahi Maiwada confirmed the incident but said he doesn’t have the facts.

Mr Abdulahi said to newsmen: “I can confirm the incident but I don’t have the facts. By the time I have the facts, I would make them available.”

An eyewitness told New Telegraph that the Customs officers were chasing a purple Toyota Camry, which was allegedly driven by a suspected rice smuggler. After arresting the suspect, they reportedly started shooting indiscriminately.

READ ALSO – COVID-19: Nigerians Adjusting To Ban On Social, Religious Gathering

The eyewitness said: “Everything happened about 1 p.m. on Saturday and aside Sekinat who died, two other people, 55-year-old Oluwole Oladosu and Saliu Babalola, were also injured by stray bullets. The incident happened in Agosasa area. The Customs were chasing a smuggler and the exact place is called Ita-Sango. They were able to intercept the smuggler with his smuggled goods and a series of things happened and they started shooting indiscriminately. The surprising thing is that they started shooting sporadically at the people even after intercepting the smuggler.

It was in the process that this lady, who was sent on an errand, was hit by a bullet. Even with the bullet on her, she was making effort to run but she became weak.

There is one 55-year-old Oluwole who saw the lady wriggling in pain because of the bullet wound and made an effort to rescue her.  But these Customs officers, who had already moved the smuggled car, turned back and shot him for daring to save the young girl.

The lady was taken to Olutunu Hospital at Agosasa where Dr. Fatokun made frantic efforts to salvage her life but she had lost a lot of blood because of the bullet wound and she died along the line.”

Previous articleTinubu Donates N200m To Lagos Govt, NCDC To Fight COVID-19
Next articleWhy Buhari Ordered Lockdown Of FCT, Lagos, Ogun – Health Minister
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Anambra Government Announces Closure Of Niger Bridge

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
The Anambra State government has announced the closure of the Niger Bridge in Onitsha, to discourage vehicles from queuing up on the bridge.The announcement was made...
Read more

COVID-19: 90 Arrested For Setting Police Station Ablaze In Katsina

Metro News Verity Awala - 0
The Katsina State Police Command has arrested 90 persons for allegedly setting ablaze Kusada Divisional Police Station over suspension of Friday congregational prayer by...
Read more

Four Bridegrooms Arrested For Going Against Restriction Order In Kaduna

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
Four bridegrooms have been arrested by the Zaria Zonal Command of Kaduna state Vigilante Service (KadVS) for violating a lockdown order instituted by the Kaduna...
Read more

Police Arrest School Proprietor For Allegedly Raping 9-Year-Old Student

Metro News Temitope Alabi - 0
The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested the proprietor of Liberation College, in Trikania, Kaduna for allegedly raping a female pupil of his school.The...
Read more
- Advertisement -