Nigeria Records 4 New Cases Of Coronavirus

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed four new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria, bringing the total to 40.

Four new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Nigeria
Four new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Nigeria

The agency announced this on their official Twitter page with the words;

”Four new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. 3 are in Lagos State and 1 in FCT

Two of these cases are returning travellers

As at 11:00pm on the 23rd of March, there are 40 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death recorded“

Read Also: We May Be Forced To Use Military For Contact Tracing: Lai Mohammed

See the tweet below:

