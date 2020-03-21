Nigeria Was Among The Happiest Nation Under Jonathan’s Regime – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator has lamented that Nigeria was once among the happiest nation on earth during the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan in 2011.

Speaking in a post via his official Twitter handle on Friday, he stated that in the recent survey, the country is not even ranked in the top 100.

He wrote:

“To put things into perspective, Nigeria was the happiest nation on Earth bar none in 2011, under then President @GEJonathan in the survey by @GallupNews. In the survey released today, we are not even in the top 100.”

